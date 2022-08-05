Ross turns focus to Livingston's visit

Jack Ross is wary of Dundee United crashing back to earth against Livingston on Sunday after Thursday's euphoric Europa Conference first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar.

While supporters are salivating about the prospect of completing the job in the Netherlands next week, Ross must focus his players' minds on the rather more mundane task of beating Livi in the Scottish Premiership.

"I learned last season that it's not easy," said the United head coach, who was involved in four European matches at previous club Hibernian last summer.

"Thursday-Sunday is tough, physically and also mentally, especially after the emotion that was involved on Thursday.

"Hopefully we've got enough players in the squad now to bring a freshness to it for Sunday. That's the priority for us at the moment. The next leg will only come into consideration once we play Sunday's game."

Ross hopes Aziz Behich's work permit will be granted in time for the experienced Australian left-back to make his debut on Sunday.