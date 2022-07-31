Celtic Women sign Chinese player Menglu
Celtic Women have signed Chinese wide player Shen Menglu on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.
The 20-year-old joins from from Spanish side Ourense, having previously turned out for Sporting Lisbon.
Celtic, who finished third last season, begin their SWPL1 campaign at home to Hibernian on Saturday.
🇨🇳 The 20-year-old left-sided newcomer joins from Ourense having played for Sporting Lisbon, and will now don the Green and White Hoops of Celtic 🍀— Celtic FC Women (@CelticFCWomen) July 31, 2022
Do you want to see Lu line up against Hibs this weekend?#CelticFC pic.twitter.com/5z4mNzGrpn
