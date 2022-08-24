Hearts v FC Zurich: What they said

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: "We have to use the atmosphere to our advantage. Away goals don't count so it's a straight shootout. We're a goal behind so we have to take the game to them. I would expect them to try to manage the game and hit us on the counter-attack because they're very good on the counter.

"We need to make sure we cover that but we'll have 20,000 fans here and they'll want to see us perform. We want to make sure we start the game well."

Hearts defender Kye Rowles: “I’ve only played a handful of games at Tynecastle, but I can already see that the atmosphere that they bring is next level. I enjoy every second and I’m sure tomorrow night is going to be an even greater experience.

“You can see how much it means to everyone and to be out there in front of them is going to be special. We took plenty of positives from that first leg. We know what we have to do and we’re confident we can take the game to them and try and create positive passages of play."