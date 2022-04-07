West Ham v Lyon: Confirmed team news

West Ham make just one change from Sunday's Premier League win over struggling Everton as regular Europa League goalkeeper Alphonse Areola comes in for Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks.

Jarrod Bowen starts as he continues his comeback from an ankle injury but last-16 second-leg hero Andriy Yarmolenko has to settle, once again, for a spot on the bench.

West Ham XI: Areola, Fredericks, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio.

Substitutes: Fabianski, Randolph, Alese, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Noble, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Perkins.