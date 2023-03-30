'Terrific' Scotland the template as United look to stun Rangers

Jim Goodwin aims to take a leaf out of Scotland's playbook on Saturday as he urged his Dundee United side not to show a "defeatist attitude" at Ibrox.

Scotland deservedly defeated Spain 2-0 at Hampden in midweek despite having just 25% possession and Goodwin will deploy a similar game-plan as Premiership bottom club United look to stun Rangers.

"I was at the Scotland-Spain game with my son and congratulations to Steve Clarke and the guys, they were terrific," said the United boss.

"It’s that kind of game-plan clubs like ourselves need to adopt. Scotland were so well organised, so disciplined, worked extremely hard without the ball and still offered an attacking threat when they had it.

"They counter-attacked Spain on numerous occasions, pressed them high up the pitch at the right times, then fell back into their deep shape. They were excellent.

“Something along those lines would be perfect for us – but that’s a hell of a lot easier said than done. Rangers are a good side in great form."

The Tannadice men are huge outsiders against Rangers, who beat them 2-1 at Ibrox in September when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was still in charge.

But Goodwin has twice run Michaael Beale's side close this season with Aberdeen, losing 3-2 at Pittodrie in the league after conceding twice in injury time and 2-1 after extra time in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

"We’ll have a good game-plan – but we’ll need luck as well and maybe one or two VAR decisions to go our way," he added.

“We have nine games to go and have to try to get maximum points in as many of those as possible to close the gap on teams above us.

“We can’t have a defeatist attitude. We’re fighting for lives at the bottom of the table so we have to go there and make life as difficult as possible for Rangers and believe we can get something."