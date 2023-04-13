The Toffees have suffered an injury blow as captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the game through a hamstring injury, but Dyche is confident the right-back will will not be "out for too long".

On Fulham's performances since returning to the Premier League under Marco Silva, he said: "He is doing a very good job. Came out of the Championship comfortably and had a fantastic start. They had an awkward spell and it can happen to anyone."

On the loss against Manchester United: "They were better than us in the first half, second half we calmed it down a bit. We hung in there and some of the habits were good. If you come off slightly in the Premier League, you get found out."

Dyche was asked about reports that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has a verbal agreement to leave if the club are relegated and simply replied: "No".

Everton have four games remaining at home and Dyche said: "We want it to be important and build that fortress. The team have responded at home and given the fans something to cheer about. The players have to use their energy and give their energy to the fans."

Dele Alli has suffered an injury which will keep him out for a "number of weeks" and Dyche added: "Some of the stuff reported, he is 26, they know what they should and shouldn’t be doing. As a manager you cannot control everything in their lives. Should we be following them all day? You can only guide them and players have choices, we recommend they make good choices."