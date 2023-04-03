Bruno Saltor felt Chelsea were unfortunate against Aston Villa on Saturday so is not anticipating huge changes for Tuesday's game with Liverpool.

Since losing 2-0 to Unai Emery's side, Chelsea have parted ways with boss Graham Potter, leaving Bruno to pick up the pieces as caretaker manager.

"You all saw the game with Villa," he said. "We dominated and we lost, but there were a few mistakes. Overall, I think it was a good performance and we had a lot of chances.

"I don't have to give any clues to Liverpool but we're going to try to keep as close as we can."

The former Brighton stalwart played down any hint that because he has only been coaching for four years, he may be inexperienced for a role of this magnitude.

"I have just four years' coaching but I have been in football for 24 years," he said. "I have got a lot of experience in changing rooms and I have been in these situations before.

"What I'll try to do is help and guide the players, especially the younger ones who have never been through this before."