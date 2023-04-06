Chelsea are looking to "steal a march" on European rivals Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain with their search for a new manager, believes The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Blues are set to appoint Frank Lampard as interim boss until the end of the season while sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart carry out a "thorough" search for the next manager.

Ornstein told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that the Blues' ownership is aware of the wider market and wants to make sure they are front of the queue.

"Real and PSG are expected to make changes in the summer," he said. "They are setting about the process now, in the hope it stands them in good stead for the summer.

"There is a lot riding on this decision and the market for managers is fluid at the moment. Some will be available to speak with now, some will be in work.

"If the ownership makes another mistake or another appointment does not work out well, eyes will turn on them even more."

Despite the turmoil at Chelsea, Ornstein believes it remains a very attractive position for top managers.

"They have got new ownership who are clearly willing to spend huge amounts of money and do whatever it takes to be successful," he said.

"If Lampard wins the Champions League, that will be a good problem for them."