Brentford 1-2 Newcastle: What Frank said

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I feel for the players. They gave everything. What an effort. We asked them to be aggressive, to win second balls and to take care of the ball. In the first half, wow! Totally on top. Could easily have been 3-0. Missed penalty and narrow offside. That is the fine margins not going our way. In the second half, two moments changed the game. The first where Joelinton makes a good action but is fortunate to get the shot in off David Raya's legs when there was no pass. Then a great finish from Alexander Isak - a £63m striker.

"It is almost a law of statistics the one day he [Ivan Toney] would miss a penalty. Unfortunately, that happened today. More, I want to praise the mentality and focus and composure. That is second to none. He was a threat throughout the game.

"We definitely had initiative and energy to come back and get more than a well-deserved draw. We deserved something from the game. It is because we are doing so well that the expectation rises, especially from us. We feel disappointed we got nothing from the game. Sometimes you have to out it into perspective - that we have lost twice at home and went toe to toe with a really good team."