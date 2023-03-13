Adam Lallana has described Brighton as "a beacon of good practice" after signing a new contract with the club.

The 34-year-old's new deal will run until the summer of 2024, having first joined Albion from Liverpool in 2020.

"To know how much the club itself wanted me to stay was very touching," said Lallana. "I know how smart and strategic these guys are. To know the value they placed on what I can bring really meant a lot.

"From top to bottom this place is a beacon of good practice and I want to be part of it."

Lallana also described manager Roberto de Zerbi as "really special" and "right up there" with the "great managers" he's worked with.

"He teaches, he inspires, he makes teams and individuals better. He’s the full package. When he said he wanted me to stay longer there was no way I could turn that down."