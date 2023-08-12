Everton 0-1 Fulham?: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

This was a smash and grab victory from Fulham, riding their luck for large periods of the game before hitting Everton with a sucker-punch to take home all three points.

The victory will taste even sweeter for visiting boss Silva, who was sacked by Everton in 2019 but has since bounced back in style by leading the Cottagers to 10th last term.

Pre-season was not a smooth ride for the club, with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic reportedly angling for a move to Saudi Arabia and being left out of the starting line-up for this game.

The Serbia striker was introduced just before the hour mark and forced a save from Jordan Pickford but it was fellow substitute Pereira who made the crucial impact, winning the ball ahead of James Tarkowski and rolling it across goal for Bobby De Cordova-Reid's winner.

Everton narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season and their problems were clearly evident, with a lack of goals in the team.

They scored only 34 times in 38 league games last term and had new signing Youssef Chermiti watching on from the stands following his move from Sporting Lisbon.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin not fit to play, Frenchman Maupay led the line and the out-of-form striker highlighted his problems in front of goal.