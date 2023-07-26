James Bolton says former Rangers, Hamilton Academical and Hibernian midfielder Greg Docherty helped in his decision to join St Mirren.

The 28-year-old English defender, who has signed a one-year contract after leaving Plymouth Argyle, was a team-mate of the former Scotland Under-21 international while Docherty was on loan to Shrewsbury Town.

"I spoke to Greg Docherty and he loves Scottish football and said the Scottish Premiership is very good - and everyone I've spoken to can't speak highly enough of it," the 28-year-old Bolton told St Mirren's website.

"It feels brilliant. It's all happened quite quick, but I'm really excited to be here and excited for the challenge.

"I had a good discussion with the manager on the phone and he really welcomed me here. I know St Mirren did well last season finishing top six and it's just about progressing from there and keep pushing on."

As for what kind of player St Mirren fans can expect, Bolton adds: "I'll give 100%. I think that is something that has nothing to do with ability and just a willingness to win.

"On the pitch, I feel like I am quite calm on the ball and will put my head in there."