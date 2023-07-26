Final decision is mine, says McAvoy

New head coach Frankie McAvoy insists he will have the final say on team selection at Hearts.

The 56-year-old, along with Gordon Forrest, assisted Steven Naismith during his interim tenure at the end of last season.

But with Naismith not yet having a UEFA pro licence, which is a prerequisite for managing in Europe, McAvoy was named head coach last month with Naismith taking the role of technical director.

Naismith says the way of working is "very much like we were last season" despite the change of titles.

But McAvoy told Sky Sports: "When it comes to differences of opinion and who we should start, then I’ll make that decision.

“We work well together in terms of how we want the team to play and we go about that in training and on match days.

“We talk about the starting 11 throughout the week and we decide as it gets nearer to match day and that’s what’s important going forward.”

Naismith insists “there’s never been a stand-off” with the decision-making.

"The structure this season is what it is, Frankie is obviously leading stuff in terms of decisions with the team but day-to-day nothing really changes. It's very much a team thing." he said.

“We sit and discuss and decide the way forward with the expectations of the club, the way we want to play and how we want to attack games and what we want to get out of games and how we value a good performance.

“That’s very clear-cut for us all, we’re all on the same page with that and that’s the biggest thing we will use to move forward and progress."

Naismith is aiming to undertake his pro licence and he hinted that completion of the qualification could lead to a change in job titles.

"Again that's something we've spoken about and I think for the longer-term thing, there could be changes," he said.

"The here and now, what we're dealing with, what we're happy with and accepting of is this structure, and that's what we'll go forward with."