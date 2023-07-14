Three Newcastle United youth players have signed their first professional contracts.

Ben Parkinson and Ciaran Thompson progressed through the club's academy before signing their deals, while Shaun Mavididi joined the youth set-up from Arsenal in 2021.

Parkinson earned his first contract after an impactful season in front of goal for both the under-18 and under-21 teams.

Speaking the club website, external, the 18-year-old said: "It's a huge moment personally, but also for the people around me who have had to sacrifice their time and effort in order to help me get to this point and to do it here at the club I grew up supporting makes it even more special."

Defender Thompson - also a boyhood supporter of the club - made the step up to under-21 football last season and now see's a pathway to the first team.

He said: "I think Elliot [Anderson] is a good example as to how he progressed into the first team. His pathway included a loan spell in which he did very well and gained lots of good experiences playing men’s football, which I think is very important."

Winger Mavididi, who regularly featured for the under-18 side last season, said: "My main targets for the upcoming season are to play as many games as I can and help the team do well in the Uefa Youth League."