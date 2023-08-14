'We expect them to come out and have a go at us' Beale

Michael Beale expects Servette to "have a go" at his Rangers side on Tuesday night as the Swiss hosts attempt to overturn the Champions League qualifier.

Rangers have a slim 2-1 advantage from the first leg and the manager stressed his side have "come to win" and not rest on their lead.

"We’ll have to start strong," Beale said. "We expect them to come out and have a go at us."

"Obviously you only have a small sort of example in terms of the games they’ve played at home so far this season but overall the home form for Servette is outstanding over a number of months. It’s important we start well for sure."

During the victory last week at Ibrox, Rangers impressed on their transitional play and the manager acknowledged it may be a weapon they need to utilise again on Tuesday.

"I think we’ve got enough in our squad in terms of the big spaces and being able to attack quickly," he added.

"It’s something in our away form domestically since I came back into the club and in Europe, too. We’ve always been good at it. If Servette come right after us, there will be spaces. If the game is played in the middle zone, we’ll have to problem solve as well."