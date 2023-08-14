Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves' owners Fosun cannot be accused of failing to sanction spending on players. There are questions over the wisdom of how some of it was spent.

Midfielder Goncalo Guedes cost £27.5m last summer. The former Valencia man started eight Premier League games before he was loaned to Benfica. It is thought unlikely he will play for Wolves again.

The previous season, Adama Traore was loaned to Barcelona in the hope the Catalans would turn it into a permanent deal. That did not happen and Traore left for nothing at the end of June.

Nelson Semedo came from Barcelona for £37m in 2020 but has been an inconsistent performer. Wolves spent £14m on Hwang Hee-chan, turning a loan for the South Korea forward into a permanent deal 18 months ago, since when the former RB Leipzig man has scored four league goals.

Finance has been raised through sales, notably Morgan Gibbs-White to Nottingham Forest for £25m last summer and the eyebrow-raising £47m Saudi Pro-League club Al Hilal paid for Ruben Neves in June.

Evidently, it has not been enough, creating worrying comparisons between Jeff Shi's statement and similar words coming out of Leicester 12 months ago before their relegation to the Championship in May.

"A lot of people are drawing that parallel," said Ciaran Barker, vice-chair of the Wolves 1877 Trust. "Wolves fans are quite realistic. We know we have no divine right to be challenging in the top half of the Premier League. We are not in the top 10 biggest clubs in the country.

"But what is annoying Wolves fans at the minute is the lack of vision. There seems to be no plan.

"I doubt we are going to sign anyone and if we do, it is going to be free transfers or loans. We have a tough start to the season and it wouldn't surprise me if we struggle, at least until the first international break.

"Wolves fans thrive on adversity. It is what we have dealt with for many years. Yes, there is a lot of frustration, which at times may boil over. But by and large the fans will get behind the team and the squad is good enough to stay up."

