More to leave as targets still eyed

Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

Stuart Kettlewell acknowledged - jokingly - that he's getting fed up being asked and talking about transfers at his press conferences. So, it was my turn to ask this week...

"It's evident that we have to move out one or two players who I feel I am being fair to, if I don't see them fitting into the system or what I am trying to do," said the Motherwell boss, who wished Connor Shields well after his exit was confirmed on Wednesday.

"These guys have known that for a period of time.

"That brings me the opportunity to bring in a couple of players if that happens. If that doesn't, then as always I will work with the players I have at my disposal and there will be no complaints.

"But there are one or two other players we have spoken to who we feel their game time might be limited.

"I am not going to go into dramatic detail about that but that's where I am very transparent. The first person that hears that is the player."