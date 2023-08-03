Carney Chukwuemeka has relished being part of Chelsea's pre-season tour of the United States and cannot wait to get stuck into the new Premier League campaign.

Speaking to the club website after playing in the Blues' 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund, the 19-year-old midfielder said he hoped this season was his chance to break through at Stamford Bridge.

"It has been an amazing trip," he said. "The manager told me to express myself and play with confidence. He has put a lot of faith and trust in me by starting me in games.

"He simply said to do what I know I can do and the rest will follow.

"I just have to keep working hard, improving my game, staying humble and I am sure good things will come."

Chukwuemeka has started four of Chelsea's five games in the US and says he feels his game is developing.

"I have really enjoyed pre-season," he added. "During the summer, I have been working more on playing in tight areas and seeing where I can affect games with runs and key passes.

"Now I am looking forward to getting back to Cobham and working to get ready for the new season."