Rangers v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 55 top-flight meetings with Motherwell (W40 D15) since going down 0-1 in December 2002 under Alex McLeish. In their league history (excl. play-offs), this is 11 games longer than any unbeaten run they’ve had over any other side (44 v Dunfermline Athletic from 1973 to 2003).

Motherwell are winless in their last 37 league visits to Rangers (D7 L30) since a 2-0 victory in May 1997 courtesy of an Owen Coyle brace.

After winning 11 of 12 at Ibrox in the league between October 2022 and May 2023 (D1), Rangers have failed to win at home in two of their last three (W1), including a 1-0 loss to Celtic last time out.

Motherwell are currently unbeaten in their last eight away matches in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L4), the longest current unbeaten run on the road in the division.