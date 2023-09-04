We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Brighton and Newcastle.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Dean: Sumptuous football with fantastic fluency that completely outclassed Newcastle. Ferguson's performance was magnificent - the hat-trick has probably put another £30m on his value.

David: The new players brought in late in the transfer window must be absolutely delighted to have signed for the Seagulls. Brilliant performance all round.

George: When is Billy Gilmour going to get the credit for being one of the best young playmakers in British football? But Brighton are now the new Borussia Dortmund when it comes to nurturing great young talent, with potentially one of the most progressive and best managers in Europe.

Mick: A very physical Newcastle side got exactly what they deserved. BHA, for the first time this season, achieved the fluency that has been their trademark since the arrival of De Zerbi. So many players stepped up after last week's setback. Ferguson's hat-trick capped a wonderful performance by the whole team.

Newcastle fans

Ward: This is a worrying trend with Eddie getting his tactics and substitutions wrong for the third game in a row. Newcastle play on pride, passion and high tempo and there just wasn’t enough on show. We also need the big players to step up soon - Bruno, Joelinton, Isak to name three.

Christopher: It is disheartening to see a Newcastle team outworked, out-thought and badly outplayed. A few attitudes need adjustment, and soon. Hats off to the Newcastle supporters who travelled south and stood by their team after the final whistle.

Benny: Poor across the pitch. Only positive was Isak, who played well despite having to drop into midfield to get hold of the ball. We missed Botman. Burn and Targett looked uncomfortable and I dread to think how they’ll cope against Champions League opposition. Lots to work on during the break, and I’d consider dropping players that aren’t performing.

Stephen: Eddie Howe was the man to repair the team and to his credit he did very well - we have entered a new phase and he is not the man for this phase - he must now go.