Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Arsenal had an important win against Crystal Palace on Monday, despite the ridiculous sending off of Takehiro Tomiyasu. I don't think they have really hit their straps this season yet in terms of performance, but they have still had a good start.

Fulham beat Everton on the opening day but it all fell apart against Brentford. I think this will be comfortable for Arsenal.

Joe's prediction: Jurrien Timber's injury against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend was a blow because he was our outstanding player in pre-season - I didn't know much about him before he signed, but he slotted straight in. We should beat Fulham but we aren't keeping many clean sheets at the Emirates at the moment. 3-1

