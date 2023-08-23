Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

The difficult second album is a common theme in music, with bands who explode onto the scene unable to bottle the lightning twice when it comes to their next recording. Is it simply impossible to meet the fans' high expectations second time round?

Just as in music, Erik ten Hag could be facing a difficult second season at Manchester United, after hitting all the right notes first time round.

A year ago expectations were low after such a dismal end to the Ralf Rangnick experiment, and Ten Hag was able to galvanise his troops to not just achieve their aim of a return to Champions League football, but to do it with a third-place finish, a trophy in the cabinet in the Carabao Cup, and another final reached in the FA Cup too.

This time much more is expected. United fans - starved of the success they demand and 10 years without a league title - want a team that can match Manchester City, rather than concede a goal to them after 13 seconds.

Yet with their new striker Rasmus Hojlund injured, they have started the new season meekly, with an unconvincing home win over Wolves and a defeat at Tottenham.

Mason Mount's arrival from Chelsea was meant to improve their transition and creativity. Instead on the early evidence it has left Casemiro exposed and alone in the heart of the field.

Ten Hag has been fielding as many questions about the club's owners and the future of Mason Greenwood as his own team selection, and there were signs of frustration as he admitted seeing tiredness in his players after a gruelling pre-season promotional tour.

It's important to point out United appeared in disarray after losing to Brighton and Brentford in their first two matches last season and still produced a successful year, so it's far too early to write them off this campaign.

United often emerge from the tunnel at Old Trafford to The Stone Roses' This Is The One. Whether this season proves The Second Coming for Ten Hag and United, we will have to wait and see.