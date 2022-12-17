Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone: Reaction

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We talked at half-time that the midfielders had to get closer to the strikers. That was why we brought Ali Crawford on. We asked them lots of questions. We deserved the three points.

"We are missing four players from our starting XI, but it shows the strength we have in the team just now. Everyone who came on made a difference. The players showed that positivity.

"Adam Montgomery was superb - his energy epitomises the team."