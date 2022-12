Ross County have both conceded and received the least number of penalties in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Malky Mackay's side have won just one penalty, which David Cancola scored away at Celtic - no side has received fewer.

At the other end, things are more positive for County, as they have also conceded the joint-fewest spot-kicks (1) - a Kevin van Veen effort in the 5-0 defeat to Motherwell.