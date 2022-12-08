Arsenal ease to Lyon win

Arsenal's early-season form shows little sign of regressing as they eased to a 3-0 win over Lyon in a friendly in Dubai.

Goals from Gabriel, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira put the Gunners in control by half-time.

Matches in the Dubai Super Cup also feature a penalty shootout and Mikel Arteta's side claimed a bonus point by edging that 2-1, with Karl Hein making four saves out of five.

Arsenal face AC Milan next at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday as they prepare to face West Ham in the Premier League on Boxing Day.