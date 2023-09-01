'Hearts lacking a creative midfielder'

We asked you what you would like to see from Hearts on deadline day.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Caitlen: We desperately need a strong midfielder that’s not afraid to get into tight spaces and play the ball forward.

Ian: An attacking midfielder, someone who will run forward with the ball making the opposition defenders make decisions instead of passing sideways or backwards.

Keiren: A dream deadline day would be if Hearts manage to sign Scott McTominay, Ben Chilwell, a young Iker Casillas and we clone Lawrence Shankland. Realistically, a little more depth on the wings is our main issue, and maybe another midfielder if Frankie McAvoy and Steven Naismith are feeling fancy.

David: It has been the same problem at Hearts for a number of years, we are lacking a creative midfielder. Cammy Devlin, Peter Haring, Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof are all similar and Alex Lowry being used as a 10 or wide. What we wouldn't give for a Bruno Aguiar, Mickey Cameron, Zico Hartley type who can dictate play, pass and get in behind. I'd take £5million for Shanks and spend some money on a creative centre-midfielder.

Ewen: We badly need a goal scoring midfielder in the mould of Hartley or Cameron and a creative ball playing centre-midfielder, we seem to have too many defensive midfielders at the moment.

James: We need another Colin Cameron in midfield, along with someone like Steve Fulton to give us the stability and passion that's required.

Max: An ideal deadline day signing would be Steve Robinson, we don't have the time or money to waste on anyone else.

Alfie: My dream transfer deadline day is to sign the whole of the Manchester City squad, but obviously that can’t happen. If we’re thinking realistically, I think we could try and bring a few more players in for more depth, especially in the midfield role, as Haring, Beni and Nieuwenhof are all injured. All I want us to do is just get a few players in.

Ali: Other than Frankie Kent and Alex Lowry our recruitment this season has been abysmal. It’s been perfectly clear for years that our midfield is very weak and badly needs strengthening. We desperately need a manager who is in complete charge of team matters.