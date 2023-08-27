Johnson has paid for 'unacceptable' start to season, says Craigan

Stephen Craigan says the "warning signs" were there for Lee Johnson last season and he has now paid the price for Hibs' "unacceptable" start this term.

"The start of the season clearly hasn’t been what Hibs wanted," said BBC Scotland pundit Craigan.

"With the investment and squad size and quality of player they have and they have no points after three league games and a one-sided defeat on Thursday (against Aston Villa) - if that was a standalone result then Lee Johnson would still be in a job. But all together, it’s unacceptable.

"There were plenty of times last season when the pressure was building. The two 3-0 derby defeats, at one point they’d won two in 12 games, so there were warning signs things had to improve or the supporters would get frustrated.

"There is talk of Neil Lennon [as Hibs' next manager], for me it has to be someone who knows Scottish football.

"If [St Mirren boss] Stephen Robinson wasn’t in the frame then the hierarchy at Easter Road aren’t doing their jobs properly. What I would say, it’s an attractive job."