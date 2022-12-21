Cameron facing spell out with 'severe' hamstring injury

Kilmarnock are cursing their luck after striker Innes Cameron was sidelined with "quite a severe hamstring injury".

The 22-year-old suffered the damage during the warm-up before last Saturday's defeat at Hearts.

"We don't know the exact timescale," said manager Derek McInnes. "We're still waiting on a second opinion on the scan he had at the start of the week.

"It was really innocuous. He'd done all the work in the warm-up and it was just in the last part of the shooting and he took his shot a bit awkwardly and felt it go. It's quite an unusual injury for him to pick up."