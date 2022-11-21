Saka gets that World Cup feeling
Look at the technique 🎯 An unbelievable finish from Bukayo Saka 👊
An unbelievable finish from Bukayo Saka 👊
Bukayo Saka now knows what it's like to find the net at a World Cup.
The Arsenal forward hammered home England's second in a 6-2 win over Iran and then added another after the break.
How pleased are you for him? Tell us here.
Bukayo Saka. You beauty 😍 The 21-year-old just casually doing this at a World Cup! England 4-0 Iran
The 21-year-old just casually doing this at a World Cup!
England 4-0 Iran
