D﻿iv McDonald, also known as Pie and Bovril, joined Ray Bradshaw and Rory Loy on the St Mirren edition of the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast to sum up the highs and lows of the Buddies league season so far...

“Our home form has been unbelievable, eight games without defeat now, it’s been a breath of fresh air," he said. "We have had some brilliant moments, beating Celtic, coming within a whisker of beating Rangers and we’re playing some good stuff go generally speaking, I think the fans are really happy.

“I was in tears at the end! It sounds pathetic but you live for those moments for when you do beat the big teams, giving them a bloody nose and I felt we really deserved it that day.

“It’s a bit weird, our style of football should be suited to playing away from home where you don’t have so much of the ball but it’s not really worked out that way.

“Our away form has been really bad. We’ve lost so many goals and we need to find a way of being better away from home. If we can become harder to beat away from home then there is no reason why we can’t push for the top six. I’m really hopeful."