F﻿ormer Aberdeen forward Norman Davidson has died at the age of 88.

The striker played 146 games for Aberdeen between 1955 and 1960, scoring 84 goals, placing him in 20th spot on the club's all-time goal scorers list.

His most vital goals for the club came against Rangers at the end of the 1958-59 season, when Aberdeen were in a relegation battle. His brace at Ibrox on the final day of the season was enough to hand the Dons an unlikely but status-saving 2-1 win, which lifted the side up and out of the relegation spot.