'I still can't believe you're gone' - Mackay's emotional tribute to Whittingham
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has paid tribute to his former player Peter Whittingham ahead of a memorial match for the Cardiff City legend.
Whittingham, who played under Mackay at Cardiff, died in March 2020 at the age of 35 after suffering a head injury in a fall in a pub.
Mackay has shared a tribute prior to Wednesday night's match between Whittingham's former clubs Cardiff and Aston Villa which will raise funds for the PW7 charity foundation founded in his honour.
"I still can't quite believe that you're gone, Peter," Mackay wrote.
"So many people were shocked and saddened, but I'm sure tonight will be an amazing celebration of your life.
"We had some magic moments together and you gave so much joy and happiness to so many Cardiff City fans.
"You will live long in the memory of many people and have already gone down as a true legend of the club. Rest in peace my friend."
