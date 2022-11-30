R﻿oss County manager Malky Mackay has paid tribute to his former player Peter Whittingham ahead of a memorial match for the Cardiff City legend.

W﻿hittingham, who played under Mackay at Cardiff, died in March 2020 at the age of 35 after suffering a head injury in a fall in a pub.

M﻿ackay has shared a tribute prior to Wednesday night's match between Whittingham's former clubs Cardiff and Aston Villa which will raise funds for the PW7 charity foundation founded in his honour.

"﻿I still can't quite believe that you're gone, Peter," Mackay wrote.

"﻿So many people were shocked and saddened, but I'm sure tonight will be an amazing celebration of your life.

"﻿We had some magic moments together and you gave so much joy and happiness to so many Cardiff City fans.

"﻿You will live long in the memory of many people and have already gone down as a true legend of the club. Rest in peace my friend."