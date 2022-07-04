Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta knows exactly what to expect from Gabriel Jesus given they worked together at Manchester City.

The Brazilian is the Gunners’ fourth summer signing, and feels like the replacement for former skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left for Barcelona in February, even if his goals output – 58 goals in 159 Premier League appearances - has been sporadic.

If the selfless way Jesus went about his work at City is any guide, he will be less difficult to handle than Aubameyang and more likely to fit into Arteta’s team pattern.

Arteta was at City when Jesus arrived at the club from Palmeiras.

At the time, he was only 19 and he performed so well there was talk of Sergio Aguero being eased out of Etihad Stadium because Jesus was a better fit with Pep Guardiola’s preferred style.

But, after three goals in his first three top-flight appearances, Jesus broke his foot. Aguero got his place back, started scoring again and the idea of selling him was ditched.

It soon also became apparent that Jesus preferred to play wide, even though he was more direct – and less tricky – than the brilliant team-mates he has had that fill those roles.

For the past two seasons, when Guardiola needed someone to play as a centre-forward, the choice was hardly ever Jesus. Arteta knows this, so it seems unlikely he has spent £45m on someone with the intention of moving him into a position he does not like.

After missing out on a place in next season’s Champions League, Arsenal cannot be accused of failing to back their manager, although after extending his contract to 2025, maybe they had done that already.

