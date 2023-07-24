Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has potentially dislocated his shoulder and will have a scan on Monday to find out the extent of the injury, manager Marco Silva has said.

The 28-year-old was substituted late in the first of Sunday's 3-2 win over Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia.

Palhinha left the pitch with his arm supported in a sling by his shirt.

"Unfortunately it doesn't look good," said Silva.

"He's probably dislocated his shoulder. Tomorrow he is going to do a scan and it will be more clear.

"Let's hope it's not another long-term injury for us."