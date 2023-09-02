Sheffield United and Everton contested an entertaining Premier League draw as both sides picked up their first point of the campaign.

The Blades had started the brighter but it was the visitors who took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure, poking in a rebound for Everton's first league goal of the campaign.

United responded well with the dangerous Gustavo Hamer forcing Jordan Pickford into a sharp save and they got their reward as Cameron Archer side-footed in to finish off a slick team move.

It got even better for Paul Heckingbottom's side on the stroke of half-time as Archer's arrowed effort hit the post before ricocheting off the unfortunate Pickford and into the net.

But Everton hit back after the break as on-loan Arnaut Danjuma converted from close range via Nathan Patterson's cross to the back post to salvage a point for Sean Dyche's men.

