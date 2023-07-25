We asked you for your thoughts after Hibernian's Europa Conference League third qualifying round draw was made, should they get there.

Here's what you had to say:

David: Swedes are well into their season and both are good teams..BUT let’s get past our first opponent before thinking ahead to that game…

Bill: Our European adventure could be short lived, due to the fact Boyle is not being risked. I feel the strike force we have will be easily contained.Fingers crossed.

David: Going to take a monumental effort to make the group stage but fingers and toes crossed.

Fergis: Pretty good draw overall and missed some good teams. Need to just stay focused for each game but we really shouldn’t slip up next two rounds, we should be targeting group stage.