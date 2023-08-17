Levitt urges positive approach from Hibs

Dylan Levitt says Hibs must match Luzern's intensity and avoid the temptation to sit back in Switzerland.

Lee Johnson's are 3-1 up from the first leg of the Europa Conference League third-round qualifier but Levitt insists they can't take that lead for granted on Thursday night.

“We need to come out on the front foot, the first 20 minutes are going to be massive and the first goal in the tie is going to be massive,” said the midfielder.

“They’ll try and come or us but if we match that like we did in the first match, hopefully we can get through the tie.

“You can’t take a two-goal advantage for granted, we can’t go over there and be passive or let waves of attack come towards us.

“We all need to stick together, they’re going to have a lot of the ball, it’s about concentration and no silly errors and we need to stay focused on the goal."