After an opening day trip to Craven Cottage, Liverpool's next away game will be two weeks later against old rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Anfield return is scheduled for 4 March 2023.

The Reds will not have to wait long for the Merseyside derby, with a trip to Everton pencilled in for 3 September and the home fixture set for 11 February.

Liverpool's first showdown with title rivals Manchester City will be at Anfield on 15 October.

They will travel to Etihad Stadium on 1 April 2023.

Over Christmas, Jurgen Klopp's side are at Aston Villa on Boxing Day and host Leicester on New Year's Eve.

They close out the season on 28 May 2023 with an away game at Southampton.