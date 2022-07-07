Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Luis Sinisterra seems to have slipped comfortably into his new surroundings at Elland Road after leaving Feyenoord to sign a five-year deal for about £21m with Leeds United.

The Colombia international has an impressive showreel, particularly from his time in Rotterdam, helping the Dutch side to Europa Conference League runners-up. Despite being on the losing side to Roma in the final in Tirana, Sinisterra's six goals made him the competition's Young Player of the Season.

Now he steps up to the Premier League and probably into big boots should United's star player Raphinha leave this summer for Barcelona or top-flight rivals Chelsea and Arsenal.

“It was my dream when I was a child (to play in England), right now I am close to making that," Sinisterra told the club's website. "I will work to bring this quality to Leeds. I want to do the same or even more for this team and the fans.

“I think it is also one of my characteristics. To enjoy and make the fans happy with my skills, my quality… and hopefully I can do that here at Elland Road.”

The former Once Caldas star becomes the Whites' sixth signing this summer after Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams.