Carabao Cup second round details

Carabao Cup second round draw ballsGetty Images

Twelve Premier League teams have found our their opponents for the second round of the Carabao Cup, which will take place in the week commencing Monday, 28 August.

Northern section

  • Doncaster Rovers v Everton

  • Nottingham Forest v Burnley

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool

  • Sheffield United v Lincoln City

Southern section

  • Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

  • Luton Town v Gillingham

  • Swansea City v Bournemouth

  • Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

  • Newport County v Brentford

  • Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon

