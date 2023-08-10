Carabao Cup second round details
Twelve Premier League teams have found our their opponents for the second round of the Carabao Cup, which will take place in the week commencing Monday, 28 August.
Northern section
Doncaster Rovers v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool
Sheffield United v Lincoln City
Southern section
Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace
Luton Town v Gillingham
Swansea City v Bournemouth
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Newport County v Brentford
Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon