Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

So, Che Adams.

A striker who led the line for Southampton as they slumped to relegation last season but, in today's market, could prove a shrewd acquisition at £12m.

Everyone knows Everton need someone to score some goals. Is the Scotland international the man to do it?

There is no doubt he was the most effective forward for the Saints last season – and arguably the season before as well – netting 10 goals in all competitions, albeit only five in the Premier League.

Critics might argue his goalscoring record is not too dissimilar to that of Neal Maupay (27 goals in 130 Premier League games), signed last season after mixed success at Brighton and failing to ignite at Goodison Park.

After all, Adams has 25 Premier League goals in 124 appearances.

He is more of a link man than his potential new team-mate though, as 14 assists would attest, plus brings some national team pedigree with six goals in 23 games.

What's more, he has already bagged himself a couple of goals this season so would return to the Premier League full of confidence.

He has never been a prolific goalscorer, his 22 in the 2018-19 season for Birmingham City an outlier in a record of single-digit league campaigns.

A dive into the numbers shows a player who over four Premier League campaigns has a shot conversion rate of 13% and scores a goal every 312 minutes (or one every three-and-a-half games).

Well-liked, competitive and physical, Adams bears the profile of a Sean Dyche forward. However, at least on the surface, his record does not suggest he is a nailed-on solution to the Toffees’ goalscoring conundrum.