Former Premier League defender Steve Brown has been speaking to BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast about Aleksandar Mitrovic's departure: "Once your head's turned there's just no way you're not going. I think it would be detrimental to the rest of the squad to keep him because all I think you're going to see is the negativity around the training ground everyday until the deal is done.

"Although you have a pot of money now, there aren't really many strikers that could guarantee you 15-20 goals anymore. They're not built like your Shearers and your Henrys and Fowlers. You don't see too many like that because the game has developed in terms of what they're asking centre-forwards to do these days.

"They probably don't get as many opportunities as they did back then because their job is slightly different to centre forwards back then, but it's not going to be easy to fill Mitrovic's boots that's for sure. You can scan the world as much as you like, but he was a proven goalscorer with a good track record that is going to be hard to replace."

On whether it has impacted their start to the season: "It has had a knock on effect to performances in my opinion. In terms of performances on the pitch, there's a lack of opportunity and a lack of chances. Fulham were exciting last year and the one thing they did was create chances."

Listen to the full discussion from 43'00 on BBC Sounds