What you make of Aston Villa's fixtures

We asked your views on Aston Villa's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Vincent: I reckon if we do well with the first 10 games we will get 19 points but Newcastle and Liverpool away is always hard. Chelsea depends on how they fix there team and Brighton will probably be evenly matched and wolves is a derby so can't be predicted.

Chris: A bit of a liquorice. All sort start to the season. I think it’s good we have a few difficult fixtures to start with but at least we are getting them out of the way and will hopefully stand us in good stead at the end of the season if things are tight. I can see a trophy/cup coming to Villa Park this season.

Rob: Normal service resumed, Villa away first and last match of season, and three out of the first four matches away - second home match not until the second half of September.

Norm: 16 points from first 10 would be minimum for an average season. If we get 19 we will push for the Europa League.