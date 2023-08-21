We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Tottenham and Manchester United.

Here are some of your comments:

Tottenham fans

Mark: Started sloppy and Man Utd had better of the first half but we grew into the game and bossed the second half. We deserved to win. Also Porro finally showed he can defend. Our midfield of Sarr, Bissouma and Maddison looked excellent with Bentancur still to come back. The goalkeeper was excellent as well. Bissouma Man of the match.

Jim: Good performance again by Spurs, nice to see us going forward. Main worry is lack of interest from Son. Yes, he's improved from last week but he still has the bad habit of stopping and walking after a bit of effort instead of continuing support. Not captain material for me.

Tony: I’m excited by what I’ve seen in two games under Ange and while I’m sure there will be bumps in the road, it gives me confidence that he was the right appointment at the right time. Clearly Kane is a massive loss but there are a number of other players in the squad that need to move on. Richarlison will never fill Kane’s boots.

Kevin: What a great first home game against United. Yes - they were nervous, especially trying out a new system. They rode their luck in the first half, however in the second half Spurs found the confidence to pass the ball around and provide opportunities to score. Young, new players will only get better. Maddison and Bissouma, were outstanding.

Manchester United fans

John: Every Time Manchester United take to the pitch they are pretty much playing with 10 men. Marcus Rashford is lazy, doesn't tackle, never wins a header outside of the opposition's penalty area, and if you analyse his commitment to the team, he isn't committed enough to wear the shirt. United should sell him ASAP - from a 63-year follower of United.

GD: No fluidity or flair. Man Utd seem to be playing in an almost robotic fashion with too many players scared to take risks. Midfield players are too easy to play through and Rashford isn't a centre-forward. Need Hojlund available asap and possibly bring in another striker.

Brian: Rashford, Antony, Mount, Sancho, Martial are not up to the standard required to be a United player. Shaw far too often finds himself out of position when defending. This season promises mediocrity at best, unless the team gets some real bite and desire in midfield and in the box.

Alan: United are in disarray (again). Uninspired signings, another lacklustre performance by the players and poor tactics did us again, unlike the attacking intent of Spurs. The danger signs were there to see at Wolves, yet the same team was played again?