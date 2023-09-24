Jane Lewis, BBC Scotland

Zak Rudden's last league goal for Dundee came over a year ago, so his late equaliser against Kilmarnock came as a massive relief to the striker.

"It was enjoyable to get the goal," he told BBC Scotland. "I had a wee half chance before that and I was kind of disappointed."

Rudden made no mistake from Ricki Lamie's cross as 10-man Dundee grabbed a 2-2 draw.

"Obviously Lamie's put one right on my foot, so I could barely miss," he said.

"I eventually got this goal, so hopefully now I can just kick on. I had that half chance before and I thought I'm not going to get another one.

"I always want to score goals. That's my main thing for me to score goals and and get myself in the team."

Dundee had to play the whole of the second half a man short after Josh Mulligan was sent off for a tackle on Danny Armstrong and Rudden was impressed by his team's togetherness.

"The boys fought for each other all the way," he said. "I thought we were brilliant and nullified them to very little at times. Obviously, with all the pressure that was on us, I thought we did brilliant to deal with that.

"Obviously the red card kind of kills us - takes away our stride in the game. But everybody fought together and had each others' back and we managed to get that big point."

The late equaliser, three minutes into stoppage time, means Dundee remain unbeaten at Dens Park this season.

"It's massive, a massive thing for us and we speak about it every time we're playing at home, not only just trying to win away, making sure we get the points or clean sheets at home and win the game," he added.