We asked for your views on Kilmarnock's draw with Hibernian

Anon: Lucky not to lose more goals as Hibs were rampant but they tried to hold on to what they had, let Killie back into game and Killie nearly nicked it at end but a draw was fine from a position of defeat. Killie need to start beating teams at our level, no use beating Rangers in league if we keep losing points to everyone else.