Friends reunited but McInnes aims to quell Dundee 'feelgood factor'

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes reckons his close friend and former assistant Tony Docherty has landed on his feet by taking charge of a Dundee side on the up in his first managerial role.

The pair will be reunited on opposite sides on Saturday when Docherty’s men host a Killie team who sit above them on goal difference.

“It’s early on but for Doc it was such a good opportunity,” said McInnes.” He’s inherited a newly-promoted team, whereas when you get your first job as a manager you’re normally going in because there’s problems and issues.

“So he’s getting the club in a really good way, there’s a feelgood factor and buy-in from the fans right away as well and you’re trying to keep that bubbling along.

“He’s been backed really well, which pleases me because Doc is a close friend and you want to make sure he’s getting looked after. John [Nelms] and the board at Dundee have really tried to help him and put together a strong squad. I know from speaking to Doc he’s really pleased with the level of support he’s had.

“It’s still early in the season but the signs are there that they can have a good campaign.”

McInnes says bringing Docherty to St Johnstone as his assistant in 2007, beginning a partnership that lasted 15 years, was "one of my better decisions", but played down the significance of their reunion this weekend.

"We worked really well together for such a long time. I think I know him probably better than anyone," he added.

There won’t be many surprises for him or me. Even by this early stage of the season we all have an idea of how teams set up and what they want to do. The person doesn’t really matter, it’s more how their team sets up."