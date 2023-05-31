Pick your Aberdeen player of the season

It's been something of a rollercoaster season for Aberdeen. Rising as high as third in the table under Jim Goodwin, before a dreadful mid-season collapse that saw them dumped out of the Scottish Cup at Darvel, and thrashed in the league at Tynecastle and Easter Road.

Barry Robson was brought in as manager, and restored the team's belief, guiding them to an impressive third-place finish, which guarantees European football next season.

We want to know who you think the Dons' best player has been this season. Have your say here.