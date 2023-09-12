Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes lack of game time at club level is a "massive problem" for Scott McTominay, but his form for Scotland gives him "every chance" of forcing his way back into the Manchester United team.

McTominay is the joint leading scorer in Euro 2024 qualifying with six goals in five games, but is yet to start for Erik ten Hag's side this season.

He was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer - including to West Ham United - but an exit never materialised.

"He normally plays as a number six, holding midfielder," Sutton told the Monday Night Club.

"I think he played higher up and Scotland played more of a box in midfield against Cyprus.

"He's absolutely flying at this moment in time. The club situation is a massive problem for him, I don't think there's any doubt about that.

"Looking at the way Manchester United have imploded at the start of the season, he's probably got every chance of working his way back into that midfield- which is a midfield that lacks legs."

Should McTominay be starting for United? Have your say here

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds