St Mirren vote no fifth-tier Conference League

St Mirren have become the latest club to reveal they are against plans to put a B team into a new SPFL Conference League.

All 42 SPFL clubs have been invited to express an interest in enrolling into a fifth tier, scheduled to start in the 2024-25 season, but the Paisley side have said they do not feel they "can support these proposals".

The statement adds: "While we would always look to support proposals that we feel aim to improve the development of young Scottish players, we are unconvinced at this time that a fifth-tier Conference League is the best way to achieve this.

"The club would support calls for a review of the current loan system to allow for more strategic partnerships within SPFL clubs and give more of our younger players the opportunity to play across various levels within Scotland."